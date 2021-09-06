Afghanistan: Taliban claim to have taken Panjshir Valley
Published
The Taliban raise their flag over Panjshir Valley, but resistance fighters deny being defeated.Full Article
Published
The Taliban raise their flag over Panjshir Valley, but resistance fighters deny being defeated.Full Article
Reports by Afghanistan media say that Pakistani drones were used to bombard the Taliban holdout in Panjshir valley costing heavy..
Militants posted images apparently taken in Bazarak, the capital of Panjshir Province in Afghanistan, where opposition forces..