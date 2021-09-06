Sarah Harding: The Girls Aloud star's life in pictures
She rose to fame as one of the five members of Girls Aloud in 2002, a reality TV pop band that made the leap to become global stars.Full Article
The Girls Aloud star was "really resilient", according to the consultant who treated her breast cancer
The 39-year-old Girls Aloud star tragically lost her life this morning after a brief battle with breast cancer.