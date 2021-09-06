Man Utd to start Covid spot-checks on matchdays
Published
Manchester United are to introduce Covid-19 spot-checks on matchdays at Old Trafford, starting with Saturday's game against Newcastle.Full Article
Published
Manchester United are to introduce Covid-19 spot-checks on matchdays at Old Trafford, starting with Saturday's game against Newcastle.Full Article
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United are to introduce Covid-19 spot-checks on matchdays at Old Trafford, starting with..
Covid certification checks are expected to become mandatory for people attending large events from October 1.