Michael K. Williams Is More Than Omar From ‘The Wire’
Published
Mr. Williams has made a career of bringing nuance and contrast to his roles, inspired by the swaggering characters he grew up with in East Flatbush.Full Article
Published
Mr. Williams has made a career of bringing nuance and contrast to his roles, inspired by the swaggering characters he grew up with in East Flatbush.Full Article
Sources told The New York Post that the actor, best known for his role as Omar Little, was discovered by his nephew on Monday..
BROOKLYN --- Michael K. Williams, the actor best known for his role in HBO's "The Wire," was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment..
Father Anthony Bus, host of “Winds of Change” radio program, will air at noon Central Time on WNDZ 750 AM Portage/Chicago,..