Michael K. Williams, star of 'The Wire' and 'Lovecraft Country,' dead at 54
Published
Michael K. Williams, star of "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire," a five-time Emmy Award nominee, was found dead on Monday, New York police confirmed.
Published
Michael K. Williams, star of "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire," a five-time Emmy Award nominee, was found dead on Monday, New York police confirmed.
The exact circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, but police said they were looking into a possible drug overdose...