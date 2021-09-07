ACT reports 19 local COVID-19 cases amid record in vaccinations
Published
The ACT has recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases with 11 spending their entire infectious period in quarantine.Full Article
Published
The ACT has recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases with 11 spending their entire infectious period in quarantine.Full Article
WRTV's Marc Mullins reports. Attracting artists and warding off COVID-19. It's a tricky balancing act while the debate rages on..
Louisiana hospitals are struggling to keep up with the huge surge in COVID-19 patients, fueled by low vaccination rates and the..