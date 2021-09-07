Canberra reports 19 new coronavirus cases
Published
Canberra has recorded 19 new cases of coronavirus with 11 in quarantine for their entire infectious period as a Delta outbreak continues in the ACT.Full Article
Published
Canberra has recorded 19 new cases of coronavirus with 11 in quarantine for their entire infectious period as a Delta outbreak continues in the ACT.Full Article
Canberra has recorded another 12 COVID-19 cases, of which six are linked to existing infections, with 12 people now in hospital.