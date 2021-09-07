Vietnamese man gets five years jail for spreading coronavirus
Published
Le Van Tri was found guilty of spreading the virus to eight people, one of whom eventually died.Full Article
Published
Le Van Tri was found guilty of spreading the virus to eight people, one of whom eventually died.Full Article
Vietnam jailed a man for five years for breaking strict COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, state media..
Vietnam jailed a man on Monday for five years for breaking strict Covid-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others,..