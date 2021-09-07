Covid: No plans for October lockdown, says government
Published
Officials deny a newspaper report saying new rules could come in around England's half-term holiday.Full Article
Published
Officials deny a newspaper report saying new rules could come in around England's half-term holiday.Full Article
One teaching union said the possibility of a firebreak has been raised directly with the Welsh Government
A member of SAGE said that the UK is about to enter “an extended peak” of Covid infections and hospitalisations