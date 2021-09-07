'The View' turns 25: OG hosts talk chemistry, tensions and replacing Meghan McCain
Published
"The View" creators would "beg Barbara (Walters') friends" to guest, Debbie Matenopoulos recalls of the early days, ahead of the show's 25th season.
Published
"The View" creators would "beg Barbara (Walters') friends" to guest, Debbie Matenopoulos recalls of the early days, ahead of the show's 25th season.
Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice will be one of the rotating guest hosts on "The View" this season. Others including..