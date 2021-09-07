Triple lock on pensions will be temporarily scrapped for a year from April
Published
The government is suspending the triple lock on pensions for one year from April 2022, Therese Coffey has announced.Full Article
Published
The government is suspending the triple lock on pensions for one year from April 2022, Therese Coffey has announced.Full Article
The earnings part of the guarantee is to be temporarily removed until April, 2023.
It follows government concern that a big rise in earnings would have meant pensions increasing by 8%.