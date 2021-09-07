Jamie Spears has filed a legal petition to end a controversial conservatorship which has managed the affairs of his daughter for the last 13 years.Full Article
Britney Spears' father files to end star's conservatorship after 13 years
Britney Spears’ Father Steps Down From Conservatorship
Britney Spears’ Father , Steps Down From Conservatorship.
Britney Spears’ Father , Steps Down From..
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Britney Spears’ attorney files to remove Jamie Spears from conservatorship
Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new attorney, has officially filed to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her..
Britney Spears’ attorney files to remove Jamie Spears from conservatorship
Britney Spears' new attorney says father must step aside
Britney Spears wins right to choose her attorney
