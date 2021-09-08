Salman Khan moves court against game 'Selmon Bhoi', gets interim relief
According to the application, the game Selmon Bhai is phonetically similar to his followers' nickname, Salman Bhai.
A Mumbai civil court has ordered for temporary restraint on access to an online mobile game titled 'Selmon Bhoi', allegedly based..