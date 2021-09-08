Afghanistan: US 'concerned' by new Taliban government
The all-male hard-line cabinet has figures linked to attacks on US troops and blacklisted by the UN.Full Article
Mohammad Hasan Akhund will head the new Afghan government, while Abdul Ghani Baradar, the militant group's co-founder who took part..
Sept 7 - The Taliban named Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar, as the head of..