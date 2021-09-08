COVID-19 update: India reports 37,875 new cases, Mumbai Mayor warns of 'third wave'
Pointing to a sudden spike in cases, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar has informed that the third wave of COVID-19 has already hit upon Mumbai.Full Article
India's Covid caseload has risen to over 3.09 crore crore with 38,792 new cases, 23% higher than yesterday. The spike comes a day..
Mumbai reported over 28% of the total COVID-19 cases it recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month,..