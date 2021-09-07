Virginia set to remove Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue, its largest Confederate monument
People gathered in Richmond Monday for one last look at the Lee statue. The 131-year-old memorial is set to be removed Wednesday.
The moment the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue was lifted from its 40-foot pedestal.
Crews will begin removing the Robert E. Statue on Monument Avenue Wednesday morning.