South Dakota governor Kristi Noem signs executive order restricting abortion access
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order prohibiting the use of telemedicine and access to prescriptions for abortion patients.
Per Noem's order, patients must get an in-person examination before an abortion pill can be prescribed.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order to restrict access to abortion..