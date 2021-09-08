'Sit down now': Video shows unruly passenger growling, snarling on American Airlines flight
Published
An unruly passenger on an American Airlines flight heading to Utah, was cited for disorderly content after screaming and growling on board.
Published
An unruly passenger on an American Airlines flight heading to Utah, was cited for disorderly content after screaming and growling on board.
Cellphone video circulated this week shows a seemingly intoxicated American Airlines passenger approaching flight attendants who..