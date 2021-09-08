British teen Emma Raducanu through to US Open semi-final
British teen Emma Raducanu is through to the US Open tennis semi-final after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in straight sets.Full Article
Emma Raducanu has become the British No.1 following her US Open quarter-final win against Belinda Bencic - but the 18-year-old had..
Emma Raducanu has reached the semi-finals of the US Open by beating Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4