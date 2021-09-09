Michael Constantine, Dad in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ Dies at 94
He won an Emmy for his role in the TV series “Room 222” and played many characters over the years before becoming known as the hit film’s patriarch.Full Article
Michael Constantine cemented his well-loved status amongst fans with his role as the patriarch in My Big Fat Greek Wedding.