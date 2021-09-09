Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she wants the UK Border Force to be able to turn away migrant boats and send them back to France.Full Article
What is the law on migrant crossings and what is Priti Patel trying to change?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Priti Patel defends £54.2m payment to France in effort to reduce migrant crossings
The Home Secretary has defended sending “good money after bad” after it was announced that the Government will be giving £54.2..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Channel crossings: Priti Patel authorises turning back of migrant boats
BBC Local News: Sussex -- It comes after the home secretary and France failed to agree on new measures to stop crossings.
BBC Local News