The Democratic Unionist Party says it will pull out of Stormont's power-sharing government, triggering a snap election "within weeks", if the Northern Ireland Protocol remains.Full Article
DUP threatens to trigger snap election 'within weeks' if NI Protocol remains
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Stormont collapse in weeks if protocol issues unresolved, DUP’s Donaldson warns
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will bring down the Stormont institutions within weeks, forcing an election, if the issues..
Belfast Telegraph