Michael Constantine, Emmy winner who played the father in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dead at 94
Published
Emmy-winning actor Michael Constantine has died. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos remembered him as "a gift to the written word."
Published
Emmy-winning actor Michael Constantine has died. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos remembered him as "a gift to the written word."
Michael Constantine, the Emmy-winning actor from “Room 222” who also played the Windex-loving father from “My Big Fat Greek..
Michael Constantine, who played Gus, the father of Nia Vardalos’ Toula Portokalos in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” by far..