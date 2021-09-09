US Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law
The Biden administration on Thursday sued Texas, in an effort to block enforcement of a new law that almost entirely bans abortion..
Attorney General Merrick Garland called the Texas law a "statutory scheme" that violates Supreme Court precedent.