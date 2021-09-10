President Biden to entertainment venues: Help us get beat COVID by requiring vaccines, testing
Published
President Biden is calling upon movie theaters and concert venues to require vaccinations or negative tests to get COVID-19 under control.
Published
President Biden is calling upon movie theaters and concert venues to require vaccinations or negative tests to get COVID-19 under control.
President Joe Biden is introducing a six-pronged plan to combat COVID-19 in the U.S. this fall. The plan will increase incentives..
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is considering whether to require U.S. federal employees to be vaccinated..