Are Covid Booster Shots Really Necessary?
Published
As rich countries ponder the marginal utility of third doses, billions of people around the world are still waiting for their first.Full Article
Published
As rich countries ponder the marginal utility of third doses, billions of people around the world are still waiting for their first.Full Article
Watch VideoRich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of..
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose..