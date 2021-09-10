'Don't wait:' Unvaccinated TikToker urges followers to get vaccine in video before her death
Published
Fighting symptoms from COVID-19 and laying in a hospital bed on a ventilator, Megan Blankenbiller pleaded for others to get vaccinated.
Published
Fighting symptoms from COVID-19 and laying in a hospital bed on a ventilator, Megan Blankenbiller pleaded for others to get vaccinated.
Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller said in her final TikTok video: "Because hopefully, if you get it, then you won't end up in the..
"If you are even 70% sure that you want the vaccine, go get it. Don't wait. Go get it," Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller, 31, said in..