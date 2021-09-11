Two people have been killed and nine injured after a tornado ripped through the Italian island of Pantelleria.Full Article
Two dead and nine injured after tornado flips cars on Italian island
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Death Toll Rises After Ida's Remnants Hit Northeast
Watch VideoThe remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over New York City, with at least nine deaths linked to flooding in..
Newsy
Pantelleria: Two killed as tornado hits Italian island
Nine others were injured as the whirlwind overturned cars on the Mediterranean island of Pantelleria.
BBC News