Edouard scores two on debut as Palace beat 10-man Tottenham
Odsonne Edouard scores twice on his debut as Crystal Palace claim their first win of the season to end 10-man Tottenham's 100% Premier League start.Full Article
Chants of ‘Patrick Vieira’ echoed around the Emirates on Saturday in honour of Crystal Palace’s win over Tottenham. The..