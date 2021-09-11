Families remembered their loved ones 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks in the US, with grieving relatives vowing to "never forget" those who lost their lives.Full Article
'We will never forget you': America marks 20 years since 9/11 terror attacks
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
In pictures: Victims remembered 20 years after 9/11 attacks
Sky News
America has been remembering those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, 20 years since they happened.
Advertisement
More coverage
U.S. Space Command's General James Dickinson reflects on 9-11
KOAA - Southern Colorado
Gen. James Dickinson, commander at U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs was working at the Pentagon when the terror attacks..
Why this alliance should worry the US
Bleacher Report AOL