No. 11 Oregon beats No. 3 Ohio State in upset, shaking up College Football Playoff race
Published
Oregon pulled of a huge upset for its playoff hopes and the Pac-12 by beating No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 behind the running of CJ Verdell.
Published
Oregon pulled of a huge upset for its playoff hopes and the Pac-12 by beating No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 behind the running of CJ Verdell.
The deepest impact of the Ducks' win is reserved for how it re-establishes the Pac-12 as conference worthy of being included in..