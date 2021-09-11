British tennis star Emma Raducanu makes history and wins US Open
Emma Raducanu has become the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.Full Article
Queen Elizabeth has released a rare personal statement after British teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu's historic US Open..
The 18-year-old has become the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam tournament