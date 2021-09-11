Brother of Afghanistan's former vice president 'shot dead by Taliban' in Panjshir province
Rohullah Azizi - the brother of Afghanistan's former vice president - has been shot dead by the Taliban, his nephew has said.Full Article
The Taliban shot dead the brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, and his driver in northern Panjshir..
Watch VideoThe Taliban said on Monday they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last holdout of anti-Taliban..