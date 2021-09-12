Evander Holyfield loses to Vitor Belfort via first-round TKO in return to boxing
Published
Evander Holyfield returned to the boxing ring Saturday night but it didn't go well for him. He was stopped by Vitor Belfort in the first round.
Published
Evander Holyfield returned to the boxing ring Saturday night but it didn't go well for him. He was stopped by Vitor Belfort in the first round.
Vitor Belfort was too fast and too strong for 58-year-old Evander Holyfield, dropping him once before swarming him in a first-round..
David Haye will return to the ring at the age of 40 this weekend and take on Joe Fournier on the undercard to Evander Holyfield v..