Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz in boxing match between former UFC stars
Published
Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing match, the co-main event for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.
Published
Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing match, the co-main event for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.
Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva lock horns this weekend, but not in a cage or UFC octagon. The two MMA legends will instead battle it..
The Tito Ortiz and Dana White feud is a lengthy one, but their fight on a plane might be the most bizarre chapter. UFC Hall of..