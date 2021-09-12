Here's why you can't vote online in the 2021 federal election
Published
Despite all the day-to-day activities that moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, one that hasn’t gone digital is voting in federal elections. Here's why.Full Article
Published
Despite all the day-to-day activities that moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic, one that hasn’t gone digital is voting in federal elections. Here's why.Full Article
Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responds to a letter sent 3 days ago from former President Trump asking him to..
Thirty-six days after his fateful decision to trigger a federal election, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is on the brink of finding..