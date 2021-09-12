Houston Texans spoil NFL debuts of Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence with rout of Jacksonville Jaguars
Urban Meyer came in Sunday 17-0 in opener when he coached in college. He left NRG Stadium with his first loss in his NFL coaching debut.
Trevor Lawrence had the first three-interception game of his career as the Jaguars struggled with self-inflicted mistakes in a..