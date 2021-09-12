Britney Spears 'can't believe it' as she reveals engagement to Sam Asghari
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Britney Spears announces her engagement to Iranian actor Sam Asghari
Hull Daily Mail
Spears recently praised Asghari for his support during her 'hardest years'
Advertisement
More coverage
Britney Spears Announces Engagement To Hunky Beau Sam Asghari In Adorable Instagram Video
OK! Magazine
Britney Spears and longtime beau Sam Asghari are engaged! The couple took to Instagram to post the happy news.
-
Britney spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
CBC.ca
-
Britney spears announces engagement to actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari
CBC.ca
-
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged: 'I can't (expletive) believe it'
USATODAY.com
-
Sam Asghari's Manager Reveals Details About Britney Spears Engagement Ring & Proposal!
Just Jared