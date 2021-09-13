JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 latest updates: When and where to check scorecard, rank list online - Direct link

JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 latest updates: When and where to check scorecard, rank list online - Direct link

DNA

Published

NTA is likely to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 Session 4 result today (September 13).

Full Article