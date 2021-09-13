North Korea tests new long-range cruise missile: Report
North Korea tested a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing state media.Full Article
North Korea test-fired a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend. Today, the state media reported the incident, calling it a..
It shows Pyongyang can still develop new weapons despite food shortages and an economic crisis.