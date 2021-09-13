The complete VMAs winners' list including Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo
Published
Who's taking home a Moon Person at this year's VMAs, live from Barclays Center in New York?
Published
Who's taking home a Moon Person at this year's VMAs, live from Barclays Center in New York?
Lil Nas X took the big award, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo won two trophies each and the Foo Fighters were honored with the..
Foo Fighters To Receive First-Ever VMAs Global Icon Award.
Foo Fighters To Receive First-Ever VMAs Global Icon Award.
MTV..