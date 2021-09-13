ICAI CA Result 2021 for July exams to be declared SOON at icai.nic.in - Direct link to check online
Published
ICAI will be releasing the results of the CA Final and Foundation exams 2021 conducted in July today (September 13).Full Article
Published
ICAI will be releasing the results of the CA Final and Foundation exams 2021 conducted in July today (September 13).Full Article
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare CA July Final and Foundation exams 2021 results today.