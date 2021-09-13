Rock samples on Mars collected by the Perseverance rover "reveal a potentially habitable sustained environment" existed on the planet, meaning alien life could have too, according to NASA scientists.Full Article
Rock samples found by rover reveal alien life may have existed on Mars, says NASA
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
NASA's Perseverance rover collects 2 Mars rock samples | Water presence in Mars | Oneindia News
Oneindia
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has now collected two rock samples, with signs that they were in contact with water for a long..
Advertisement
More coverage
Businessinsider.co.za | NASA's rover finally drilled a sample of Mars rock, kicking off its search for alien microbes
News24
NASA aims to collect dozens of samples from Mars' Jezero Crater in its search for evidence of ancient Martian microbes.
-
NASA confirms Mars rover's 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go
SeattlePI.com
-
NASA's perseverance rover collects first Mars rock samples
newKerala.com
-
NASA's Perseverance rover creates history, collects first rock samples from Mars
Zee News
-
See the inside of a Martian rock, compliments of NASA's Perseverance rover
Mashable