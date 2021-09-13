Tropical Storm Nicholas to Drench Texas and Louisiana
Published
The storm could produce up to 16 inches of rain in parts of coastal Texas through the middle of the week, the National Hurricane Center said.Full Article
Published
The storm could produce up to 16 inches of rain in parts of coastal Texas through the middle of the week, the National Hurricane Center said.Full Article
Tropical Storm Nicholas is pushing heavy rain and a flash flood threat to the Texas and Louisiana coastline, and some locations..
Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to bring significant flooding to portions of Texas and..