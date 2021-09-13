Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to miss several weeks, per report
Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation Sunday vs. the Chargers and will likely be out several weeks, per NFL Network.
