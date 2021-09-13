Researchers have managed to train cows to use a toilet in an attempt to reduce ammonia emissions caused by their waste.Full Article
Cows trained to use a toilet in bid to tackle climate change
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Moos in the loo! Cows potty-trained in bid to tackle climate change
Researchers have potty-trained cows in a bid to reduce ammonia emissions caused by their waste.
Belfast Telegraph
A guide to living off of the grid
Living off the grid seems almost unbearably idyllic. You wake up in the morning to chill, clear air, step onto your porch with your..
Mashable