No, Walmart and Litecoin Are Not Partnering
Litecoin and other digital currencies jumped by as much as 30 percent after the announcement, which was republished as legitimate by media companies.Full Article
Walmart is denying a press release that said it would start partnering with Litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies.