Blue Jackets part ways with assistant Sylvain Lefebvre over COVID-19 vaccination refusal
Published
Blue Jackets replace Sylvain Lefebvre as NHL assistant over refusal to get COVID-19 vaccination. Steve McCarthy named as replacement.
Published
Blue Jackets replace Sylvain Lefebvre as NHL assistant over refusal to get COVID-19 vaccination. Steve McCarthy named as replacement.
The Columbus Blue Jackets said Monday that assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre his out after declining to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The Columbus Blue Jackets said Monday they are replacing assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre, who declined to get a COVID-19..