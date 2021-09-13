Do you own an iPhone or iPad? Update your Apple devices right now
Published
Apple released an emergency software patch after researchers found a security flaw that allows hackers to secretly install spyware on your devices.
Published
Apple released an emergency software patch after researchers found a security flaw that allows hackers to secretly install spyware on your devices.
BOSTON (AP) — Apple released an emergency software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow..
Technology has changed a lot since you were small. Your kids have probably mastered the features on your iPhone better than you..