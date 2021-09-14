NEET 2021 paper leak: Jaipur Police busts cheating racket, eight arrested
After alleged cheating in JEE Main 2021, a NEET 2021 cheating racket has been busted by Jaipur Police and a total of eight people have been arrested.Full Article
Dineshwari Kumari, 18, a candidate, was arrested, along with invigilator Ram Singh, in-charge of exam centre's administration..